Arutz Sheva Interview with Jonathan Pollard in Beit Yehonatan

Posted 3June2021 Arutz Sheva "Special Exclusive Interview with Jonathan Pollard":In a recent interview, Yehonatan and Esther Pollard talked about the clash of realities between Yehonatan's seemingly endless and hopeless years in prison and their visit to Beit Yehonatan. This is the building named for Pollard in the Yemenite Village near Ir David. Upon their recent visit, they were greeted with much love and rejoicing, singing and dancing.



During all those dark years, even though he could hardly imagine it, Yehonatan focused on the truth that he knew - that HKB"H exists and He can and will perform miracles for His children. He depended on HKB"H to rescue him at the appropriate time and that until that time arrived, HKB"H would grant him the strength to endure. Today, his dreams have been realized beyond his imagining. But that is not the end of the story. It's just the beginning.



This is reminiscent of what we read in Tehillim 126: "When God brings about the return to Zion, we were like dreamers. Then our mouths will be filled with laughter and our tongues with joyous song."



Today, we still sit in the darkness of our exile, which just got a little darker still with the agreement of all our internal enemies to unite together to form the next government in Israel. But, we have to take the lesson from Yehonatan, to focus on the promised redemption. Just as it has come true in a small measure for him, it will most assuredly come true for all Bnei Yisrael.on a scale so grand, we can't even imagine it.



Just as Yehonatan has arrived in Eretz Yisrael a free man once more, celebrated by all those who love him, so we will yet see Ben David upon his throne and the Beit Hamikdash standing gloriously in its place. Then, we will say together, "We were like dreamers."