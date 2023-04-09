https://gettr.com/post/p2dvtf55924
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Roy from the NFSC: The CCP think that by having the American traitors arrest and imprison Mr. Miles Guo, we will be scared into silence. THEY ARE WRONG!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】来自新中国联邦的大刺猬：中共以为让卖美贼逮捕和关押郭文贵先生就会让我们退缩和闭嘴，他们完全错了！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
