GLITCHES IN OUR MATRIX CAUGHT ON CAMERA 🎥 PROOF WE LIVE IN A SIMULATION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Diana PatriQts ARE UNITED❤️🇺🇸❤️🙏 - Glitches in our matrix caught on camera .🎥 Proof that we live in a simulation.
Source: https://x.com/DianaT192/status/2002405141467554196
Thumbnail: https://thechive.com/humor/subway-deja-vus-are-just-underground-glitches-in-the-matrix-30-photos/?utm_postid=4397942&utm_editor=4397942_adam
AltCastTV, VidGambit & Odysee thumbnail: https://ruinmyweek.com/reddit/reddit-glitch-in-the-matrix-moments/