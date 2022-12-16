Honest Doctor’s License Revoked Pediatrician PUNISHED For Linking Child Vaccines To Adult Diseases

Good doctors are being attacked!
DeAnna Lorraine joins to share how Dr. Paul Thomas had his medical license removed after giving informed consent about the dangers of the jab!
For sharing that the vaccine increases autism, cancer, and heart failure, Dr. Thomas was silenced!
Get your dog the food it needs
https://dogfoodexposed.com/stew
What Will You Do When The Lights Go Out? Protection for your family and livelihood that actually WORKS!! Go to
https://darkagedefense.com/stew
Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew
Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/
Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!
Destress today, Stew crew sleep sound! Use promo code STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order.
http://www.magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters
Magnesium is a Miracle Mineral, support the The Stew Peters Show and Don't Miss out on this Black Friday Special: Use Promocode STEWPETERS10 for an ADDITIONAL 10% Off. http://bioptimizers.com/stewpeters
Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!
CACOA is a super food, and may be the missing link to strength and happiness. Buy it now: http://earthechofoods.com/stew
Trying to lose weight? It starts with your gut health. Get your metabolism back in order, cleanse with this protocol:
https://gutcleanseprotocol.com/stew
In order to be Stew’s stronger soldier, you need to be well rested. Buy comfortable sheets, slippers, and pillows at https://www.MyPillow.com/stew use promo code STEW for major discounts!
Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products visit:
https://Vaccine-Police.com
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.