Biden campaign staff shocked by turnout, acts like white supremacy is a thing, won't call out BLM

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'I said "Sleepy Joe, name one law enforcement group that supports [you]" and then Chris Wallace says, "Don't do that." Can you believe? This guy,' Trump said.



The president also blamed Wallace for not being able to fully deploy an attack Biden's only living son, Hunter, who Trump smacked for his foreign business dealings.



'Protected by Chris,' Trump sniped. '"We don't want to discuss that,"' he said, mimicking the moderator. 'Oh really Chris? It's so sad.'



The president lumped Wallace in with the rest of the mainstream media during his Wednesday remarks.



'The liberal media is upset that I took the fight to Biden and exposed his dangerous agenda,' Trump said.



Turning to the summer's Black Lives Matter demonstrations coupled with the coronavirus crisis, the president charged that American journalists believe rioting is 'OK.'



'You can do whatever you want, you don't have to wear a mask you just riot, 25,000 people just standing on each other's face, do whatever you want,' Trump said. 'Can you go to church? No. Can you go to restaurants? No ... but you can riot. That's OK,' he added, referring to certain pandemic restrictions.



'Arson is OK, but challenging Sleepy Joe is totally off limits,' Trump added.



Despite his complaints, Trump told the crowd - many of whom were sporting red and black flannel shirts - 'I really enjoyed last night's debate with Sleepy Joe.'



But that might change after the CPD said it was 'clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.'



The commission is looking into giving the moderator the power to cut a candidate's microphone while his opponent is talking, according to a person familiar with the deliberations.



Trump told the crowd that Biden was trying to pull out of the next two debates, which is false, as the Democrat's campaign committed to the Miami and Nashville face-offs Tuesday night on a post-debate press call.



'Now I understand he's cancelling the debates,' Trump said anyway. 'I don't think that's going to be a good look for him.'



Biden also raised a record amount in the debate's later hour - $3.8 milion.



As he has at other recent rallies, Trump also took on Rep. Ilhan Omar, part of the progressive 'squad' of freshman lawmakers on Capitol Hill.



The attacks were more personal, however, as Trump went on a rant about refugees coming into Minnesota, Omar's home state and where the rally was taking place, from Somalia, the country of the congresswoman's birth.