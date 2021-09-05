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Westcott and Hort - Occultists or Christians - You Decide - Short
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22 views • September 05, 2021
Is this the largest challenge to Christianity in the last 150 years? Is there a solution? Does it even matter? Biblical understanding, careers, billions in book sales, and reputations are at stake!
Westcott and Hort abandoned the traditional text and created a new Greek text, which relied heavily upon newly discovered Codex Sinaiticus, along with previously discovered Vaticanus and Alexandrinus. Their new Greek text became the Greek Nestle-Aland and UBS textbooks used by most Catholic and Protestant translators today. This new text caused translators to doubt God’s preserved words and doctrine, resulting in Bibles translated after 1881 to contain thousands of changes from the traditional text, including the removal of Mark 16:9-20 & John 7:53-8:11. The general public has been led to believe that Westcott and Hort were Christians, but were they really?
Direct link to Download the full 'Westcott and Hort - Occultists or Christians - You Decide 11x17.PDF', which includes high resolution scans of the references: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/Westcott%20and%20Hort%20-%20Occultists%20or%20Christians%20-%20You%20Decide%2011x17.pdf
If you would like to print the PDF of 'Westcott and Hort - Occultists or Christians - You Decide' on 8.5x11 paper use this link: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/Westcott%20and%20Hort%20-%20Occultists%20or%20Christians%20-%20You%20Decide%208.5x11.pdf
For a JPG of just the first page of 'Westcott and Hort - Occultists or Christians - You Decide' click here: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/Westcott%20and%20Hort%20-%20Occultists%20or%20Christians%20-%20You%20Decide%2011x17.jpg
See http://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for full details and much more information on a large variety of topics. Or see the second lecture video containing this content and more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_uM3cLDifk&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=3
Westcott and Hort abandoned the traditional text and created a new Greek text, which relied heavily upon newly discovered Codex Sinaiticus, along with previously discovered Vaticanus and Alexandrinus. Their new Greek text became the Greek Nestle-Aland and UBS textbooks used by most Catholic and Protestant translators today. This new text caused translators to doubt God’s preserved words and doctrine, resulting in Bibles translated after 1881 to contain thousands of changes from the traditional text, including the removal of Mark 16:9-20 & John 7:53-8:11. The general public has been led to believe that Westcott and Hort were Christians, but were they really?
Direct link to Download the full 'Westcott and Hort - Occultists or Christians - You Decide 11x17.PDF', which includes high resolution scans of the references: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/Westcott%20and%20Hort%20-%20Occultists%20or%20Christians%20-%20You%20Decide%2011x17.pdf
If you would like to print the PDF of 'Westcott and Hort - Occultists or Christians - You Decide' on 8.5x11 paper use this link: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/Westcott%20and%20Hort%20-%20Occultists%20or%20Christians%20-%20You%20Decide%208.5x11.pdf
For a JPG of just the first page of 'Westcott and Hort - Occultists or Christians - You Decide' click here: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/Westcott%20and%20Hort%20-%20Occultists%20or%20Christians%20-%20You%20Decide%2011x17.jpg
See http://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for full details and much more information on a large variety of topics. Or see the second lecture video containing this content and more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_uM3cLDifk&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=3
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