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Freedom Isn't Free - Inside the Resistance - Amazing Polly
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65 views • November 19, 2021
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A handful of business owners are bravely defying the COVID measures and taking a stand for freedom. In this intriguing documentary you will meet Kelly Hale, owner of J.A.K.K Tuesday's Sports Pub in Kingston, Ontario and see first hand what small business owners are going through. Shot over three incredible days of ups and downs, you will watch the drama unfold and be left inspired.
The army of Everyday Heroes is growing larger and stronger every day!
JAKK Tuesdays Fundrazr campaign: https://fundrazr.com/d1uoW5?ref=ab_5VFDLHdfRXl5VFDLHdfRXl
Druthers News and Info to follow the story: https://www.facebook.com/druthers.net/
A handful of business owners are bravely defying the COVID measures and taking a stand for freedom. In this intriguing documentary you will meet Kelly Hale, owner of J.A.K.K Tuesday's Sports Pub in Kingston, Ontario and see first hand what small business owners are going through. Shot over three incredible days of ups and downs, you will watch the drama unfold and be left inspired.
The army of Everyday Heroes is growing larger and stronger every day!
JAKK Tuesdays Fundrazr campaign: https://fundrazr.com/d1uoW5?ref=ab_5VFDLHdfRXl5VFDLHdfRXl
Druthers News and Info to follow the story: https://www.facebook.com/druthers.net/
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