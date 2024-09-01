Why We Must Witness God's Judgement?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you noticed all the modern prosperity pastors claiming you too can enter the "Courts of Heaven" or that "You are Gods?" They're all misquoting Psalm 82 about God judging the fallen angels at the end of days. Do these presumptuous profits want to be judged alongside the fallen angels?
Let's examine who is judged and for what sins at the end of this age.