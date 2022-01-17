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178) Agência Governamental Argentina, vacinas Covid contêm óxido de grafeno
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8 views • January 17, 2022
Finalmente, um organismo oficial reconheceu que as vacinas contra a COVID-19 contêm óxido de grafeno como parte da sua composição. Este evento teve lugar após ter sido feito um pedido para investigar a morte de uma pessoa pós-vacinação.
Créditos a ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/ANMAT.html | Jan 17, 2022 | Argentine government agency admits COVID vaccines contain graphene oxide: https://rumble.com/vsqnlx-argentine-government-agency-admits-covid-vaccines-contain-graphene-oxide.html
Fonte original: LA QUINTA COLUMNA: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
Jan 16, 2022 | Administración Nacional de Medicamentos, Alimentos y Tecnología Médica (AN MAT) RECONOCE QUE LAS VACUNAS COVID CONTIENEN GRAFENO - PROGRAMA 232 -
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/LAANMATRECONOCEQUELASVACUNASCOVIDCONTIENENGRAFENO-PROGRAMA232-:7 | https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1266042204
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Créditos a ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/ANMAT.html | Jan 17, 2022 | Argentine government agency admits COVID vaccines contain graphene oxide: https://rumble.com/vsqnlx-argentine-government-agency-admits-covid-vaccines-contain-graphene-oxide.html
Fonte original: LA QUINTA COLUMNA: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
Jan 16, 2022 | Administración Nacional de Medicamentos, Alimentos y Tecnología Médica (AN MAT) RECONOCE QUE LAS VACUNAS COVID CONTIENEN GRAFENO - PROGRAMA 232 -
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/LAANMATRECONOCEQUELASVACUNASCOVIDCONTIENENGRAFENO-PROGRAMA232-:7 | https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1266042204
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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