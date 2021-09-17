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Ambassador's For Christ OR Ambassador's For The Anitchrist?
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62 views • September 17, 2021
It is either Christ that has come and is living in us or we ourselves following the world. Did Jesus say we would do greater things than he did or follow the world? We need to check ourselves.
The world will blame Gods children because it is written.
The world will blame Gods children because it is written.
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