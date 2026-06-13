Disheartening landscape of GAZA CITY with THOUSANDS of TENTS spread across it, where displaced people continue to live amid challenging humanitarian conditions.

Adding:

The US is building a large base near the Gaza Strip.



According to the "Israel Hayom," the US military has begun constructing a large base along the barrier fence surrounding the Gaza Strip, near the "Re'im" base of the Zionist regime.



The facility is intended to serve as a military and civilian headquarters for international organizations and forces entering the area to advance what was described as the "Trump plan."



It also noted that the new base is expected to replace the multinational headquarters previously located in "Kiryat Gat."



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