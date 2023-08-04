The vax poison injections are the most probable explanation for Yibing's new health problems.

Tennis star Yibing Wu was forced to retire from a match Monday after he collapsed just weeks following his faint at Wimbledon. The 23-year-old was playing in the Mubadala Citi DC Open and was playing well in the Round of 64 before going back to his chair, but as he was heading over, he appeared to be disorientated and fell forward onto a seat, The Daily Star reported. Slumping over, a concerned ball boy — who was holding an umbrella to block the sun from the player — tried to assist Wu and help him back up. The Chinese player was competing against Yosuke Watanuk of Japan for a ticket to the Round of 32 and was leading 4-1 before the incident happened. Staff held Wu up and then eventually lowered him to the ground.

July 31, 2023 - 23 year old Chinese Tennis Star Yibing Wu collapsed at Mubadala Citi DC Open Tennis Tournament

(he collapsed previously month ago at Wimbledon)

COVID-19 mRNA vaccinated athletes continue to collapse. These are dangerous incidents

Yibing Wu has collapsed and been forced to retire from a match weeks after his body went faint at Wimbledon. Earlier in the month while playing against the American, Wu was seen to by medics after bowing his head in his chair, with his heart rate measured to be 187.

