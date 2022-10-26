📢(Banned On Youtube) Bill Gates and the Mark of the Beast: Investigative Report!

Bill Gates and the Mark of the Beast: Investigative Report!

Banned From YOUTUBE Posted May 2020

This shocking look at the technology being developed will have you wondering what’s next. Combining the explosive research and keen insight to piece it all together, I will convince you the Mark of the Beast tech is already here!

Bill Gates, Quantum Dot Tattoos, ID2020, H6666, Crypto Currency, and the End of Time!

THE MARK OF THE BEAST TECH WILL BE EXPOSED.

DISCLAIMER: We cannot say for certain that Bill Gates is willfully and knowingly creating the “Mark of the Beast Tech.” Who really knows his intent? Even if he is painfully unaware of what he is making, it is my personal view, and as I see it, it will be used for those purposes. You have been warned!

A note for Bill Gates: Please repent of your sins and turn your heart to Jesus. He wants to have a relationship with all His children. You can be one of His own if you lay down your sin and commit your ways to the Lord. It is not too late to stop what is being accomplished. Imagine what you could do for the kingdom of God. He will repay. Invest in the kingdom and you will be able to retain your wealth forever. Remember when you were a child- that time and moment that God came near to you, and you turned Him away. That time has come again. Make the better decision today and receive His everlasting Love. You can be truly free!







Say this prayer:

“Dear Heavenly Father, I repent of my sins and accept Jesus as my Lord and Savior. Please fill me with Your Holy Spirit and guide me home. In Jesus’ name I pray, Amen.”





I recommend reading the Gospel of John and the book of Psalms, and then find a local church and get baptized in Jesus’ name.







Website attribution:

https://www.zerohedge.com/health/immunity-certificates-are-coming-covid-survivors-get-special-passports-enabling-return

https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&_cid=P12-K975VT-90300-1

https://www.genengnews.com/topics/drug-discovery/quantum-dots-deliver-vaccines-and-invisibly-encode-vaccination-history-in-skin/

https://www.sgtreport.com/2020/05/shock-as-its-revealed-an-enzyme-called-luciferase-is-what-makes-bill-gates-implantable-quantum-dot-microneedle-vaccine-delivery-system-work/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luciferase

https://www.forbes.com/sites/mattperez/2020/03/18/bill-gates-calls-for-national-tracking-system-for-coronavirus-during-reddit-ama/#7c756bd6a72f

https://www.windowscentral.com/microsoft-universal-digital-identification-and-you

https://www.un.org/partnerships/news/id2020-summit-2016

https://id2020.org/alliance

https://www.cnet.com/news/refugees-digital-id-tech-companies-id2020-summit-united-nations/

www.Congress.gov (Search HR6666)