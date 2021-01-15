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“Italy stole the U. S. election”, top lawyers say
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15236 views • January 15, 2021
According to top lawyers from Italy, the presidential election in America was stolen by Italy, under the instruction and direction of the U.S embassy in Rome. Large amounts of votes from Donald Trump were switched to Joe Biden.
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