Ukrainian special forces seize enemy positions. One of the 🐷 ran away, the others went to hell :)support us:
PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=4YQSKF2QTV33G
ВТС - 1G8joXaWgcE54ZWAer5Ji3FgHpVDPWbRfL
Glory to Ukraine !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.