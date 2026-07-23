Autism Three-Way Collision, Artificial Sweetener Warning, Cyclospora FDA Reversal, Thyroid Disease & Pesticides, The Rise of Socialism - The RSB Show 7-22-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Autism Three-Way Collision, Teens On Ozempic, Artificial Sweetener Warning, Cyclospora FDA Reversal, Juniperus Communis, Thyroid Disease & Pesticides, Oklahoma Vaccine Exemptions, The Rise of Socialism, Cambell's Soup Artificial Meat, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/autism-three-way-collision-teen-ozempic-artificial-sweeteners-cyclospora-fda-reversal-cyclospora-origins-juniperus-communis-thyroid-disease-pesticides-vaccine-exemptions-in-oklahoma-socialis/