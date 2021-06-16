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Dr. Sevillano: Pseudo-magnetism in people depends on exposure to electromagnetic fields (MAGNETGATE)
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135 views • June 16, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city
This is another hypothesis put forward by La Quinta Columna (https://t.me/laquintacolumna - https://www.laquintacolumna.net). Dr. José Luis Sevillano explains why the pseudo-magnetism in people's bodies could vary during the day depending on where they are: the greater the exposure to electromagnetic waves, the greater the pseudo-magnetism.
This is another hypothesis put forward by La Quinta Columna (https://t.me/laquintacolumna - https://www.laquintacolumna.net). Dr. José Luis Sevillano explains why the pseudo-magnetism in people's bodies could vary during the day depending on where they are: the greater the exposure to electromagnetic waves, the greater the pseudo-magnetism.
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