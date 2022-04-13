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Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 13th April
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200 views • April 13, 2022
🇷🇺🇺🇦Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

💥During the night, high-precision sea- and air-based missiles destroyed 2 large missile and artillery weapons depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Sadovoe and Chudnov. 4 Ukrainian helicopters - 2 Mi-24 and 2 Mi-8 - were also destroyed at Mirgorod military airfield.

✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 46 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 2 command posts and 1 radar station near Borovoe, 2 multiple rocket launchers, and 4 areas of Ukrainian military equipment concentration near Borovoe and Peski-Radkovskoe.

💥Russian Air Defence means shot down 2 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air over Afanasevka.

💥Missile troops and artillery hit 693 enemy assets: 676 areas of Ukrainian personnel and military equipment concentration, 11 command posts and 5 logistics depots.

📊In total, 130 aircraft and 103 helicopters, 244 anti-aircraft missile systems S-300, Buk-M1, Osa AKM, 447 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,169 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 243 multiple launch rocket systems, 931 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,076 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.

❗️In Mariupol city, near the "Illich" Steelworks, 1,026 Ukrainian servicemen of the 36th Marine Brigade have voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered as a result of a successful offensive by the Russian Armed Forces and Donetsk People's Republic militia units.

▫️Among them, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have surrendered 162 officers, as well as 47 servicewomen.

🏥151 wounded Ukrainian servicemen of the 36th Marine Brigade received primary medical care immediately on the spot, after that they were all taken to the Mariupol city hospital for further treatment.

Source @MoD Russia
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briefingrussian defence ministry13th april
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