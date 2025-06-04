BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kiev regime, with backing from EU and Western sponsors, carried out a terrorist attack - Maria Zakharova
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
90 views • 15 hours ago

The Kiev regime, with backing from EU and Western sponsors, carried out a terrorist attack.

Maria Zakharova stated that Kiev made significant efforts to sabotage peace talks with Russia in Istanbul. On May 31, a bridge was blown up on a railway stretch in the Bryansk region as a passenger train from Klimovo to Moscow was passing underneath. Seven people were killed and 118 injured, including four children. 

The Kiev regime was fully aware that school holidays had just begun.

On a second video, not uploading, Maria Z said: 

We've taken note of Vučić's public statement about reviewing Belgrade’s military-technical cooperation with partners to uncover manipulation involving end-user certificates — Maria Zakharova.

“We are confident that Serbia fully understands the range of risks involved in weapons ending up in the hands of the Kiev regime,” theRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added.

Adding: 

THE KIEV REGIME "DOESN'T NEED PEACE AT ALL" BECAUSE IT WOULD MEAN A LOSS OF POWER FOR THEM - PUTIN

PUTIN DOUBTS THE POSSIBILITY OF HOLDING A SUMMIT WITH UKRAINE AND A CEASEFIRE AGAINST THE BACKGROUND OF LATEST TERRORIST ATTACKS 


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
