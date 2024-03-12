Create New Account
Matt Walsh on the Haiti crisis: There is no worse time for our borders to be open.
The Matt Walsh Show · There is no worse time for our borders to be open: Haiti, brutal gang terrorizing Port au Prince, shooting, looting, burning and cannibalizing victims.


