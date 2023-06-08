Dr. Richard Fleming (Is Covid-19 a Bio-weapon)

This week, Mark has a conversation with Dr. Richard Fleming, the author of the book 'Is Covid-19 a Bioweapon'. Dr. Fleming is a cardiologist and an internal medicine doctor. He is also a researcher and an inventor with a Ph.D in physics. Go to 10letters.org and fill out the forms to send to your AG and Governor. Dr. Fleming intends to hold the criminals of the cabal accountable for their crimes against humanity. Find out more about Dr. Fleming at flemingmethod.com

