Germany: Command Center for Direct Warfare | www.kla.tv/25138

Time and time again the US military makes the headlines. Most recently in connection with the Ukraine war. But hardly anyone knows how the US military power can do whatever it wants in Germany to this day. In doing so, it is dragging Germany into a disastrous war dynamic. The US base in Wiesbaden-Erbenheim currently plays a special role in this.



👉 https://kla.tv/25138





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Infographic: US military presence around the world

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/10/infographic-us-military-presence-around-the-world-interactive





The US Army in Germany: Facts and Figures Infographic

https://www.dw.com/de/die-us-armee-in-deutschland-zahlen-und-fakten/a-50151636





Stuttgart: US Regional Command for Africa fully operational as sixth US war headquarters worldwide

www.lebenshaus-alb.de/magazin/005283.html





The US military bases in Germany 2018 – Banana republic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9X7DzjdXlc





US military bases abroad

www.overseasbases.net/uploads/5/7/1/7/57170837/deutsche_die_fakten_obracc.pdf





Reasons for the closure of US foreign bases

https://worldbeyondwar.org/de/Grundlage/





USA plans Pentagon branch in Germany: Ukraine will become the second “Afghanistan”

www.wochenblick.at/brisant/usa-plant-pentagon-zweigstelle-in-deutschland-ukraine-wird-zum-zweiten-afghanistan/





New US army command planned in Wiesbaden

www.nd-aktuell.de/artikel/1167480.usa-und-ukraine-neue-kommandantur-der-us-armee-in-wiesbaden-geplant.html





Germany’s co-responsibility for drone attacks in violation of international law

https://verfassungsblog.de/ramstein-deutschlands-mitverantwortung-fuer-voelkerrechtswidrige-drohnenangriffe/





Basic Law for the Federal Republic of Germany Art 26

www.gesetze-im-internet.de/gg/art_26.html





Nordstream attack openly threatened on TV!

www.kla.tv/24728





Brutal findings on Nordstream blast

www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7ui377puWE

Bundestag, Transitional Treaty and “Enemy State Clauses” in the light of the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Germany under international law.

www.bundestag.de/resource/blob/414956/52aff2259e2e2ca57d71335748016458/wd-2-108-06-pdf-data.pdf





Federal Press Conference: Why does US occupation law still apply in Germany?

www.pravda-tv.com/2019/05/bundespressekonferenz-wieso-gilt-noch-immer-us-besatzungsrecht-in-deutschland-video/





“Ukraine Command Centre of the USA” in Wiesbaden

https://telegra.ph/Ukraine-Kommandozentrale-der-USA-in-Wiesbaden-Ein-neues-Spiel-des-Trainingsweltmeisters--Geopolitiker-09-30





Ukrainian troops train in Germany

www.zdf.de/nachrichten/politik/soldaten-deutschland-ukraine-krieg-russland-100.html





US Army sets up Ukraine assistance centre in Wiesbaden

www.hessenschau.de/politik/us-army-richtet-ukraine-hilfszentrum-in-wiesbaden-ein-v1,us-militaerstuetzpunkt-wiesbaden-ukraine-100.html





US quietly announces new Ukraine command with 3-star general.

https://uncutnews.ch/kein-ende-des-krieges-abzusehen-usa-kuendigen-in-aller-stille-ein-neues-ukraine-kommando-mit-einem-3-sterne-general-an/





“Germany is a kind of telephone exchange of death”

www.deutschlandfunkkultur.de/drohnenkrieg-der-usa-deutschland-ist-eine-art-100.html





Ramstein military headquarters is the hub for all drone activity.

www.tagesschau.de/inland/ramstein-drohnen100.html





Ramstein Airbase, logistics hub for US forces

https://www.dw.com/de/ramstein-us-militärbasis-in-deutschland/a-61593746





The cost of the USA’s anti-terror wars since 9/11

https://watson.brown.edu/costsofwar/papers/summary



