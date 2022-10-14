COVID VACCINE: DR. NAOMI WOLF DENOUNCED AFTER LINKING WOMENS' HEALTH PROBLEMS WITH THE JAB

Dr. Naomi Wolf says she was ‘denounced’ after linking womens' health problems with the COVID vaccines back in 2020/ 2021.





As the Truth is now being revealed on the severity to health caused by these experimental shots, Dr. Wolf joins Mark Steyn to discuss being ridiculed after linking problems with womens' health with the COVID vaccines two years ago.

Via: GB News on Telegram.

🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts









