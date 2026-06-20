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Peace Deal DEAD: Israel's Actions Spark Global Economic Catastrophe
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Article claims Israel violated a peace memorandum, triggering renewed conflict and diplomatic breakdown.

- Author argues Iran responded strategically by closing Strait of Hormuz, escalating economic pressure.

- Global supply chains, fuel markets, and commodity prices reportedly face severe disruption risks.

- Trump administration presented as facing a choice between restraining Israel or accepting consequences.

- Author urges preparation for shortages and instability while advocating sanctions and aid cutoffs.


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geopoliticsmiddleeastisraeliranconflictenergymarketseconomicimpact
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