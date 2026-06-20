Peace Deal DEAD: Israel's Actions Spark Global Economic Catastrophe

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- Article claims Israel violated a peace memorandum, triggering renewed conflict and diplomatic breakdown.
- Author argues Iran responded strategically by closing Strait of Hormuz, escalating economic pressure.
- Global supply chains, fuel markets, and commodity prices reportedly face severe disruption risks.
- Trump administration presented as facing a choice between restraining Israel or accepting consequences.
- Author urges preparation for shortages and instability while advocating sanctions and aid cutoffs.
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