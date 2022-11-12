Daniel 3 & Rejection of evil. Lessons of faithfulness & love. Knowing God

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About the resistance to tyranny, the fight for neighbourly love and the moral and spiritual awakening of humanity under God's grace and guidance - from a Christian perspective (with Scott Lawson and Simona Panaitescu)
Ref:
The Bible
The New Revelation of Jesus Christ through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer www.the -new-revelation.weebly.com