THE REAL JESUS - PART 13

[You don't need to watch previous parts in this series in order to understand this video. However the more videos in the series you watch, the clearer your understanding will be about who the Real Jesus is, what he actually taught, and how it can revolutionize our lives.]



'Not Having Sex & Remaining Celibate for life!' is part of a series looking at some of the more 'optional' teachings of Jesus.



Is it better to be married or single? Should Christians be celibate? What did Jesus say about sex and marriage?



This video dealing with celibacy takes a look at what both Jesus and the apostle Paul had to say about remaining celibate.



TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]

