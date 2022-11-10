How Junior Mining Is Evolving in the Post-COVID Era | Joe Mazumdar

Geologist and mining analyst Joe Mazumdar discusses challenges and opportunities junior mining faces in the Post-COVID era. Companies are leaning towards local management to increase productivity and lessen the impacts from supply-chain disruptions.

For Mazumdar, the US dollar has an outsized influence on the gold price, as well as other commodities—overshadowing their fundamentals. For that reason, the market sentiment towards gold is negative for US investors but steady for those whose currencies are losing value.

In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, Michael Konnert, CEO at Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX-V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) reports on the company’s new stock issuance. Having raised almost $30 million, Vizsla is fully funded for the next year, in which the company will continue with drilling at the Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico, and move towards production.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/junior-mining-evolving-post-covid-era/

