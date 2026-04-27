Troops unit of the African Corps along with Russian fighters, operating under the auspices of the Russian Defense Ministry, said they helped prevent a weekend military coup in Mali which erupted at dawn on April 25, 2026. Similar to the scenario in Syria, a combined group of Tuareg separatists and radical Islamists attempted a military coup in the country, attacking the capital, Bamako, and other major cities in the country with the aim of seizing key facilities and administration, African Corps- Russian Phalange reported. Russia detected the involvement of Ukrainian and European mercenaries in the attacks, which used Western Stinger and Mistral missiles against the government forces led by Assimi Goïta. More than 10,000-12,000 militants from the Azawad Liberation Front and Al-Qaeda, supported by Western intelligence, attacked the capital, Bamako, and other cities simultaneously.

Currently, the situation in Mali remains tense and the offensive continued on April 26-27, with the Russian Air Force heavily supporting its troops and Forces Armées Maliennes, as evidenced by several visuals. One of them shows the work of the Orion reconnaissance-attack UAV from the African Corps during the battle, equipped with high-precision guided munitions, destroying militants. This aerial ammunition maneuver moment shows a direct hit on a convoy of militant vehicles as they attempt to advance. According to the unit, militant casualties exceeded 1,000, with more than 100 military vehicles destroyed in fierce fighting that stretched along a front of more than 2,000 km, preventing the capture of key facilities and the fall of the capital, Bamako, dashing Western hopes of a repeat of the "Syrian Scenario" in Africa.

Meanwhile, the Malian government announced that Defense Minister General Sadio Camara and National Intelligence Chief General Modibo Koné were killed by JNIM militants during an attack on April 25, and that they would receive state funerals. According to authorities, Camara played a key role in relations between Mali and Russia and was one of the driving forces behind the expulsion of France from the country. This appears to further strengthen the foreign links to this attack, in which the jihadist-Tuareg coalition received intelligence to carry out these assassinations while launching attacks on multiple fronts, but was thwarted due to the courage and heroism of Malian and Russian troops.

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