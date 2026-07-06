The Burned Soldier of Hiroshima Mission

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👀 A soldier ignored an old military warning... until a voice in the darkness asked:
"Do you remember us?"
Moments later, the radar detected something that shouldn't exist, the radio came alive on its own, and the evidence left behind couldn't be explained.
Was it just exhaustion... or did something from the past refuse to stay buried?
🎧 Hear the full story and uncover one of the military's most chilling ghost legends. Listen through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/2fahU7HUPqlc2GBEe9iN78?si=e5a93bf537b54a7d
#militaryghoststories
#paranormal
#horrorpodcast
#urbanlegends
#MilitaryMystery
#hiroshimanagasaki
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