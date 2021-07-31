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Mark Meadows shares intel from latest Trump meeting | Cortes & Pellegrino on Newsmax
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180 views • July 31, 2021
TRUMP'S ENDORSEMENT POWER: Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows comments on the 'historic' influence that the former president's endorsement still has, despite attempts by the mainstream media to take momentum out of the 'America first' movement he is leading into the 2022 midterms. - via Cortes & Pellegrino with Steve Cortes and Jenn Pellegrino, weeknights at 9PM ET on Newsmax
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