satanism In Music And Entertainment-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 18 2024

Back in 2019, and months before the pandemic, pop star Madonna made headlines with her performance at Eurovision dressed as the Antichrist from Zechariah 11. The event was held in Israel, and Madonna as Antichrist sang ‘Like A Prayer’ to a packed house of Jews and Palestinians, wearing an ‘X’ eye patch while mocking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Here on Day 1,463 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, Madonna yet again is singing love songs about the coming Antichrist, as are many of her music peers.

“For, lo, I will raise up a shepherd in the land, which shall not visit those that be cut off, neither shall seek the young one, nor heal that that is broken, nor feed that that standeth still: but he shall eat the flesh of the fat, and tear their claws in pieces. Woe to the idol shepherd that leaveth the flock! the sword shall be upon his arm, and upon his right eye: his arm shall be clean dried up, and his right eye shall be utterly darkened.” Zechariah 11:16,17 (KJV)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, you might be too involved in following your treasured sports teams and memorizing their stats to notice that Satanism is now present in every aspect of life here in America, as well as around the globe. What do I mean? You have street fights, mob assaults and vicious beatings on school children, senior citizens and pregnant women taking place on a daily basis in every major city. You have Democrats in America foaming at the mouth in fury as they demand a return to Roe v. Wade for unlimited abortion at any time. You have social media influencers with vast audiences posting videos encouraging suicide, violence and all manner of mayhem. In music, you have Platinum selling artists like Madonna, Taylor Swift and many others whose concerts have become open, and obvious, satanic rituals. Why is all this happening now? Because the man of sin is about to be revealed, and we who are saved are about to fly. Join us today as we show you just how bad, and how good for those who believe, things really are right now.