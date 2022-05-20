© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shadow Government discussion
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • May 20, 2022
In the lobby of a hotel presentation suite some were waiting for information around the perimeter. Managed to record this as an ambient field recording while I was on foot waiting for pancakes to be ready at the cafe of the hotel. This was recorded over two days.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.