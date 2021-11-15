Meme of “The ABCs of COVID-19” Child Brainwashing TV Series!

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CNN political hacks Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill along with Sesame Street hosted an entire child brainwashing series in 2020 called the “The ABCs of COVID-19”. Hopefully, the series will be used as evidence at the Nuremberg 2.0 trials. Hell, they even had serial killer Dr. Anthony Fauci on the show!
The ABCs of COVID-19: https://muppet.fandom.com/wiki/The_ABCs_of_COVID-19
Clip cut from Dank Memes Top Ten: https://rumble.com/vp8tei-top-10-memes-america-on-trial.html