Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chengdao showed Mr. Miles Guo his re-tailored G|Fashion jacket at the NFSC base and introduced its meaning: Although we are collarless and sleeveless (pronounced "no leader" in Chinese), we have minds
11 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2eje5t2051

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】Chengdao showed Mr. Miles Guo his re-tailored G|Fashion jacket at the NFSC base and introduced its meaning: Although we are collarless and sleeveless (pronounced "no leader" in Chinese), we have minds. Our soul is based on the principle of righteousness, and KO-CCP also said that the base embodies the strength of NFSC, which is stunning. We need to raise our voices against Mr. Miles Guo's false accusations.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】澄道来了在新中国联邦基地向郭先生展示他改造的G|Fashion衣服，并介绍了其中含义：虽然没有“领、袖”，但是我们有头脑。我们的灵魂就是正道主义。KO-CCP战友也表示，基地体现了新中国联邦的实力，令人震撼。我们需要为郭文贵先生被诬告发声。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket