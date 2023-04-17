https://gettr.com/post/p2eje5t2051
04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】Chengdao showed Mr. Miles Guo his re-tailored G|Fashion jacket at the NFSC base and introduced its meaning: Although we are collarless and sleeveless (pronounced "no leader" in Chinese), we have minds. Our soul is based on the principle of righteousness, and KO-CCP also said that the base embodies the strength of NFSC, which is stunning. We need to raise our voices against Mr. Miles Guo's false accusations.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】澄道来了在新中国联邦基地向郭先生展示他改造的G|Fashion衣服，并介绍了其中含义：虽然没有“领、袖”，但是我们有头脑。我们的灵魂就是正道主义。KO-CCP战友也表示，基地体现了新中国联邦的实力，令人震撼。我们需要为郭文贵先生被诬告发声。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.