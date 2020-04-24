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Correcting the Record on Gates: He’s WORSE Than Any Parody
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103 views • April 24, 2020
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Desc: Correcting the record on eugenicist Gates’ depopulation agenda & his DARPA / Military connections to push technocratic control & surveillance. His plan for the “pain” that he says is “impossible to understate” that will last “for years to come”
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Desc: Correcting the record on eugenicist Gates’ depopulation agenda & his DARPA / Military connections to push technocratic control & surveillance. His plan for the “pain” that he says is “impossible to understate” that will last “for years to come”
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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