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DONALD TRUMP TALKING ABOUT GITMO IN 2016 LISTEN CAREFULLY
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359 views • September 02, 2021
DONALD TRUMP AT THE TIME WHEN HE WAS PRESIDENT ,SAID HE IS KEEPING GUANTANAMO BAY OPEN FOR THE REALLY BAD GUYS, NOW ITS 2021 LOOK WHO IS BEHIND THOSE WALLS IF YOU CAN SEE.
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