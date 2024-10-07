The Chinese congratulated Putin on his birthday, launching a lot of drones that made his image in the sky.

Adding:

How leaders and politicians congratulated Putin on his 72nd birthday:

➡️Erdogan warmly congratulated Putin by phone on his birthday;

➡️Pashinyan expressed hope in his message that cooperation between Yerevan and Moscow will become more active;

➡️Lukashenko noted in his congratulations that together they will be able to open new horizons;

➡️The Head of Gagauzia noted that the people of the autonomy feel Russia's support and are grateful to the Russian leader for it;

➡️President of Abkhazia Bzhania thanked the Russian leader for ensuring the security of the republic;

➡️President of South Ossetia Gagloev emphasized Putin's outstanding contribution to the revival of Russia's power and expressed gratitude for his assistance in ensuring reliable security and the recovery of the republic;

➡️President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik congratulated Putin on his birthday and thanked him for defending traditional values worldwide;

➡️Pushilin, Pasechnik, Balitsky, and Saldo thanked the president for the revival of the regions;

➡️Matvienko wished Putin continued steadfastness and courage in defending Russia's interests;

➡️Volodin congratulated the president, noting that under his leadership, Russia is developing and confidently moving forward;

➡️Patriarch Kirill congratulated the Russian president on his birthday, noting his values-oriented policies that promote social harmony and solidarity;

➡️Chairman of the Party of Socialists of Moldova Dodon emphasized the desire of Moldovans to cooperate with Russia rather than be in conflict.





