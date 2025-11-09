© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Every Time" is a soul-stirring rock ballad that captures the raw vulnerability of love's persistence amid doubts and storms, with its anthemic chorus of echoing calm and fiery resolve delivering an emotional punch that lingers like a quiet dawn. Thanks for Likes, Shares & Follows - Mr.Eaze on most major music platforms https://ditto.fm/every-time-mreaze Follow at https://x.com/Javelin_1969