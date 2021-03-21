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Legally not paying taxes would be a great way to defeat the deep state!
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411 views • March 21, 2021
Anna Von Reitz the Alaska State Court Justice appeared on Sean's SGT Report and delivered a message with massive/incredible implications. But caution: this is hot of the presses so do your own due diligence!
Source videos:
IS THIS OUR LAST CHANCE TO RESTORE THE REPUBLIC? -- ANNA VON REITZ --> https://www.bitchute.com/video/lhFEUH8jyJ9e/
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Supreme Court rejects Texas' effort to toss out election results in 4 key states --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0dVoT0BqC8&;t=83s
Postal worker accused of staling ballots, other mail --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9JwibjEMcw
Catch a Contractor: Confronting a Bad Contractor --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6iIS5IKPoo&;t=23s
Source videos:
IS THIS OUR LAST CHANCE TO RESTORE THE REPUBLIC? -- ANNA VON REITZ --> https://www.bitchute.com/video/lhFEUH8jyJ9e/
-----
Supreme Court rejects Texas' effort to toss out election results in 4 key states --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0dVoT0BqC8&;t=83s
Postal worker accused of staling ballots, other mail --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9JwibjEMcw
Catch a Contractor: Confronting a Bad Contractor --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6iIS5IKPoo&;t=23s
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