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Pleiadian fallen angel Heather Shaw (aka Vanessa Kirby) supplies all children's human meat to Dracos
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614 views • November 30, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2021). Satan Lucifer’s parallel dimension parallel timeline Illuminati NWO Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian fallen angel incarnate avatar feminist New Age Wicca witch Vanessa Kirby, who mind-programs the Western feminist nations’ women with their Hollywood movies of women beating up men by the dozens and is worshipped by the Western women who will get destroyed and eaten by their feminist gods and devils that they worship with either the COVID-19 biochemical weapon or FEMA Nazi holocaust camp extermination, is the notorious Heather Shaw of the Shaw clan. Heather Shaw (aka Vanessa Kirby) is the new Pleiadian alien fallen angel incarnate avatar matriarchal ruler of the commonwealth nations, who took away the commonwealth nations from the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Illuminati pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite feminist leader Queen Elizabeth and the royal families who were eating thousands of human children. Heather Shaw supplies all the human children’s human meat supply to the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families throughout the Western feminist nations who worship these feminist gods and ascended master fallen angel devils. Heather Shaw runs several planets for the Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadians. She is a hermaphrodite LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual black magick practitioner of the Shaw House. As seen in their Harry Potter Order of the Phoenix movie, they have houses in London which has bases underneath that connect to other dimensions. She is a hermaphrodite fallen angel and wears a lichten soldaten cybernetic body, just like Tom Cruise (Richard Bay) the CEO of the COVID-19 AI femtobot nanite 5G remote assassination Nazi holocaust genocide extermination t-Veronica virus biochemical weapon Borg vaccine manufacturer Umbrella corporation of Atlantis Noah’s days, so they do not get old. Heather Shaw killed Pete’s wife and tried to kill his current super soldier girlfriend, but their dog bit her when she teleported in, and her body healed immediately. Vampires have femtobot nanites that heal the body instantly. These Pleiadian fallen angel aliens drink human children’s blood in order to take on human form to breed with humans to bear nephilim children. Semjaza (Nazi Semjase) the 12th ring planet Pleiadian fallen angel alien eats her human New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling boyfriends after luring them to having sex with her (or him because fallen angels can take either male or female bodies depending on the lifetime). Semjaza’s sister (although they are fallen angel androgynous) was the woman who comes out of the well in the horror movie, “The Ring.” The fallen angels not only vampire parasite life force blood from the humans, but they also feed on the life force energy of “horror movies” fear of the humans. The life is in the blood, as the Bible says. The fallen angel fake aliens are detached from the Creator God YHWH Jesus’ life force, so they need to feed on the humans’ life force energy photons as vampires. The fallen angel “fake aliens” also love to be worshipped by the humans as feminist actresses and feminist models and feminist singers in the Western feminist nations that are under God’s judgment by sword and famine and plague and demon armies. This is why these fallen angel incarnate avatars like Vanessa Kirby and Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne are worshipped by their Western feminist nations, and they will be exterminated and replaced by them.
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See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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