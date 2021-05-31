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IT'S JUST... (MANY LINKS BELOW TO SHOW A PATTERN OF WHAT THEY ARE DOING AND WHAT IS COMING)
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181 views • May 31, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
Its not just. Its unjust. Its Genocide. Resist. Fight. Push back. A must watch video.
Mass graves prepared ahead of time:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ysfCt7m2vwiK/
Thousands of Guillotines Manufactured and shipped to the United States:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3lQ6ftVIsuCt/
FedEx shipping out hundreds of thousands of body bags:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bY84qX8VCqWp/
FEMA coffins being dispersed across the United States
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EDroeGkVYk3g/
FEMA-CDC PLASTIC COFFINS THE TRUTH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ljb7YEGwWNVD/
The plastic coffin factory in the middle of Georgia
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L48JBjI1kR27/
If you plan to kill 200 million people in this country, you have to prepare. If you cannot see it you are blind, brainwashed and foolish.
Its not just. Its unjust. Its Genocide. Resist. Fight. Push back. A must watch video.
Mass graves prepared ahead of time:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ysfCt7m2vwiK/
Thousands of Guillotines Manufactured and shipped to the United States:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3lQ6ftVIsuCt/
FedEx shipping out hundreds of thousands of body bags:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bY84qX8VCqWp/
FEMA coffins being dispersed across the United States
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EDroeGkVYk3g/
FEMA-CDC PLASTIC COFFINS THE TRUTH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ljb7YEGwWNVD/
The plastic coffin factory in the middle of Georgia
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L48JBjI1kR27/
If you plan to kill 200 million people in this country, you have to prepare. If you cannot see it you are blind, brainwashed and foolish.
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