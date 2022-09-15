Create New Account
Contentedness VS Envy - Proverbs 14:30
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Contentedness VS Envy.

Proverbs 14:30 (NIV).

30) A heart at peace gives life to the body,

but envy rots the bones.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Be content and improve your health.

Be envious and break the tenth commandment.


“You shall not covet your neighbor’s house.

You shall not covet your neighbor’s wife,

or his male or female servant, his ox or donkey,

or anything that belongs to your neighbor.”

Exodus 20:17 (NIV)


