BREAKING: BIRD FLU SCAM & EMERGENCY ORDERS! - RFK Jr Says "Get Vaccinated!" - New Mystery Illness

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest Bird Flu propaganda as emergency orders are declared in some places while lifted in others.

While they continue to ban the sale of chickens in many US markets, others have reopened while egg prices have been driven through the roof.

Of course there is no isolate of so-called "Bird Flu" coming from these chickens or cattle. Like "Covid" we are dealing with another PCR test based hoax. Chickens and cows have whatever they want to say they have. No questions asked.

As this devastates the food supply and leads to eventual emergency orders, lockdowns and food rations on a digital ID, other "mystery illnesses" are being reported with claims of sudden death stemming from them.

Meanwhile, RFK Jr is telling people to go out and get vaccinated with MMR vaccines for the Measles, something he previously didn't support. How else do you think the pharma funded congress confirmed him?

The recent case of a child dying from the Measles was out of context. While tragic, it's important to know that the child had been given the Measles vaccine.

More studies involving sudden death from the "Covid vaccines" continue to come out on the daily, so we delve into that subject as well.





