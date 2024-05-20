Create New Account
VAERS: 56YR OLD FEM. FINDS OUT DIAGNOSING CARDIOMYOPATHY IS EXPENSIVE! WHO KNEW?
The Prisoner
279 views
Published Yesterday

This 56 year old lady went for the ol Missouri boat ride!

My sister paid over $10,000 to fix her bizarre tooth reabsorption problem from her shots. These jabtards are a burden to our heath bar system. I propose that we lock them up. Maybe stick them on Alcatraz? Internment camps maybe?

This case:

https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D392F389

Movie clip: The Outlaw Josey Wales

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

vaccinevaerscovid

