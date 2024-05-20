VAERS: 56YR OLD FEM. FINDS OUT DIAGNOSING CARDIOMYOPATHY IS EXPENSIVE! WHO KNEW?

This 56 year old lady went for the ol Missouri boat ride!

My sister paid over $10,000 to fix her bizarre tooth reabsorption problem from her shots. These jabtards are a burden to our heath bar system. I propose that we lock them up. Maybe stick them on Alcatraz? Internment camps maybe?

This case:

https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D392F389

