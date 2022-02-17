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Transcendence, 100th Monkey, Neuralink & Why Musk is Hacking Copper Crab-Eating Blue Blood Monkeys...
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32 views • February 17, 2022
[16.02.2022] Note: Another great decode from Casey how the Satanist since TV began are making movies to Brainwash and manipulate children, young yes all people so we aææ can 'prepare' for what comes. It's called:
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
But no one seem to know, No one seems to care...
Links:
Transcendence (2014) - IMDb https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2209764/
Blue blood crab eating monkeys
100 blue blood monkeys escape
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/3-monkeys-escaped-captured-pennsylvania-crash-euthanized-rcna13416
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hundredth_monkey_effect
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crab-eating_macaque
https://consequence.net/2022/02/elon-musk-neuralink-brain-chips-monkeys-died/
Cyno means dog
cyano means blue
Rise of COPPER for 5G base stations
https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/2020/06/24/5g-and-metals/#:~:text=A%20national%205G%20network%20would,total%20copper%20production%20in%202019.
Helios flower is highest in copper
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helianthus
Jerusalem artichoke highest in copper
https://hoeggerfarmyard.com/pasture-weeds-as-mineral-sources-for-goats/#:~:text=The%20highest%20Cu%20concentrations%20are,content%20as%20alfalfa%2Drich%20hay
Electric Kingdom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Bk2upln9gM
4,353 views Streamed live 4 hours ago
EntertheStars
105K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XAJuWZwh39g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
But no one seem to know, No one seems to care...
Links:
Transcendence (2014) - IMDb https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2209764/
Blue blood crab eating monkeys
100 blue blood monkeys escape
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/3-monkeys-escaped-captured-pennsylvania-crash-euthanized-rcna13416
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hundredth_monkey_effect
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crab-eating_macaque
https://consequence.net/2022/02/elon-musk-neuralink-brain-chips-monkeys-died/
Cyno means dog
cyano means blue
Rise of COPPER for 5G base stations
https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/2020/06/24/5g-and-metals/#:~:text=A%20national%205G%20network%20would,total%20copper%20production%20in%202019.
Helios flower is highest in copper
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helianthus
Jerusalem artichoke highest in copper
https://hoeggerfarmyard.com/pasture-weeds-as-mineral-sources-for-goats/#:~:text=The%20highest%20Cu%20concentrations%20are,content%20as%20alfalfa%2Drich%20hay
Electric Kingdom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Bk2upln9gM
4,353 views Streamed live 4 hours ago
EntertheStars
105K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XAJuWZwh39g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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