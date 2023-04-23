Create New Account
Geoengineering Transhumanism with Elana Freeland
Plethora Productions
Published 16 hours ago

All of humankind and life on planet Earth are now under a sustained assault delivered epigenetically through the environment. Air and water, soil and food, vaccines – all intentionally modified via chemicals, electromagnetism, and nanotechnology to permanently alter the human body, mind, and spirit/soul, the goal being the Singularity, the transformation of humanity into a synthetic biology slave class of Transhumans hooked up to the global Cloud and ruled by AI algorithms.

geoengineeringtranshumanismelanafreeland

