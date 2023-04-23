Geoengineering Transhumanism with Elana Freeland

All of humankind and life on planet Earth are now under a sustained assault delivered epigenetically through the environment. Air and water, soil and food, vaccines – all intentionally modified via chemicals, electromagnetism, and nanotechnology to permanently alter the human body, mind, and spirit/soul, the goal being the Singularity, the transformation of humanity into a synthetic biology slave class of Transhumans hooked up to the global Cloud and ruled by AI algorithms.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.