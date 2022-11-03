Create New Account
Leo Frank Case: Judge Leonard Roan's Instructions to the Jury at Leo Frank's Rape-Murder Trial
The Leo Frank Story
Published 18 days ago

Gentlemen of the jury. This bill of indictment charges Leo M. Frank with the offense of murder. The charge is that Leo M. Frank, in this county, on the 26th day of April of this year, with force and arms, did unlawfully and with malice aforethought kill and murder one Mary Phagan by then and there choking her, the said Mary Phagan, with a cord placed around her neck.

