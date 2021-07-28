© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Miley Cyrus - "Primavera Sound Festival 2019" - Music Video
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • July 28, 2021
Miley Cyrus Primavera Sound Festival 2019 concert setlist:
01 Intro 00:00
02 Nothing Breaks Like a Heart 00:50
03 Mother's Daughter 04:27
04 Unholy 08:04
05 Cattitude 11:14
06 D.R.E.AM. 13:50
07 We Can't Stop 16:41
08 Party Up The Street 22:09
09 Malibu 25:26
10 Jolene 29:29
11 Party In The U.S.A. 32:59
12 Can't Be Tamed 38:32
13 Wrecking Ball 42:00
01 Intro 00:00
02 Nothing Breaks Like a Heart 00:50
03 Mother's Daughter 04:27
04 Unholy 08:04
05 Cattitude 11:14
06 D.R.E.AM. 13:50
07 We Can't Stop 16:41
08 Party Up The Street 22:09
09 Malibu 25:26
10 Jolene 29:29
11 Party In The U.S.A. 32:59
12 Can't Be Tamed 38:32
13 Wrecking Ball 42:00
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.