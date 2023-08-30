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Main Statements From Maria Zakharova - Russia Ministry of Affairs - Aug 30, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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145 views • August 30, 2023

➡️"Ukrainian UAVs wouldn't be able to cover such distances over Russian territory without Western satellites," Zakharova comments on the August 30 attacks.

➡️"Arms deliveries by Western countries lead to an increase in civilian casualties,"

➡️"The current actions of the US can be described as a diplomatic prank," Zakharova comments on US attempts at 'peaceful negotiations' regarding Ukraine.

➡️"Lavrov has appointed former envoy of Lugansk People's Republic to Russia, Rodion Miroshnik, as an ambassador for special assignments on crimes of the Kiev regime,"

➡️"The Kiev regime is essentially a peaceful organization, a club of neo-Nazism enthusiasts," Zakharova comments on Sweden's equipment supplies to Kiev.

➡️"Feeding the planet without our country's involvement is impossible today,"

Full Remarks:

💬 The times when we limited ourselves only to declaring a violation of our rights and the application of double standards against Russia, waiting for the reaction of the so-called world community, the “civilized world”, are gone.

Today, we cannot afford to expect from organizations suffering from a “selective approach” some manifestation of an independent reaction, an adequate assessment of what is happening, because in many respects they are biased .

To fully implement the principle of the inevitability of punishment and criminal prosecution for committed war crimes, joint and well-coordinated work of all Russian authorities responsible for this area is necessary.

She's running.

To strengthen it, by order of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia S.V. Lavrov , the post of Ambassador-at-Large for Crimes of the Kiev regime was introduced into the staff of the Russian Foreign Ministry. A well-known statesman and public figure, a former ambassador of the Luhansk People's Republic in Russia, a member of the Contact Group for the settlement of the conflict in Donbass, who has always firmly defended his position on various Russian and international platforms, has been appointed to this post - Rodion Valeryevich Miroshnik .

It is entrusted with the duty to interact on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia with other federal and regional authorities involved in the collection, compilation of information, legal assessment of the crimes of the Kiev regime , and also to prepare reports based on investigations into the most resonant crimes against civilians, prisoners of war, physicians, journalists, clergy and others.

This work will be brought to the system level . I think that in the near future Rodion Valeryevich Miroshnik will talk to the media himself and will regularly inform the world community about the crimes of the Kiev regime.

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