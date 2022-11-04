Brazil Election Fraud Protected by Tyrannical Threats: Iago Barbosa

The judicial branch in Brazil is using tyrannical tactics including threatening to jail those who question the validity and fairness of the dubious election that supposedly saw longtime communist operative and convicted criminal Luiz Inacio 'Lula' da Silva narrowly defeat conservative stalwart Jair Bolsonaro, explained young Brazilian-American leader Iago Barbosa in this interview with The New American. Barbosa, who fled the Workers Party regime in Brazil almost a decade ago with his family, discusses the constitutional provision in Brazil that calls on the military to intervene during election problems. Brazilians across the nation and even in the United States are aware of the fraud and working to combat it, including having protests here in the United States, said Barbosa, who participated in a local one in Central Florida this week. The recently departed chairman of the Florida Federation of Teenage Republicans also shares his love for America and its Founding Fathers.





For more great content, visit TheNewAmerican.com